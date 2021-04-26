Pressure builds to scrap IPL as 3 players withdraw from tournament

There is growing pressure on BCCI to call off the ongoing Indian Premier League as three players have withdrawn from the competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore said that Australian players Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home. “Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,” RCB said in a tweet.

IPL14: Teams start scoring on the social media even before the opener

Earlier, Delhi Capital’s spin bowler R Ashwin said he was taking a break. “I would be taking a break from this year’s IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” Ashwin said.

Calls for cancellation

There have been calls to cancel the IPL due to the ongoing crisis being faced by India. Former Australian player Adam Glichrist had raised questions about the appropriateness of holding the matches given that many people are suffering. “Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” Gilchrist had tweeted.

BCCI keen on hosting scheduled IPL matches in Mumbai

So far the IPL management has not given any indication that the competition will be cancelled. Some players have come out supporting the continuation of the game.