PVR INOX Ltd on Monday said it has teamed up with Star Sports to showcase live Premier League matches in theatres across major cities in India. Football fans will be able to watch their favourite teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham, in action on the big screen. The screenings will kick off in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi, Pune, and other major cities, providing the adrenaline rush of live football matches to enthusiasts, it added.

The screenings kick off with Chelsea vs. Arsenal match on November 10, 2024.

“This collaboration marks the launch of Star Sports Select Screenings, offering football enthusiasts a thrilling new way to experience live sports in a larger-than-life setting. Following the success of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 screenings, Star Sports Select Screenings will debut with the Premier League as its first offering.”

“Our collaboration with Star Sports aims to give Premier League fans an unmatched viewing experience. Watching these high-octane matches in theatres takes fan engagement to a new level, creating a community atmosphere where supporters can come together,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX.

“We at Star Sports are thrilled to bring the excitement of the Premier League to cinema screens across India. Star Sports “Select Screenings Premier League” allow fans to experience live matches in an immersive environment, surrounded by fellow supporters. It’s not just about watching football; it’s about creating a community where passionate fans can come together to celebrate the game,” said Vikram Passi, Marketing Head, Star Sports Network.