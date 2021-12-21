Rafael Nadal tests Covid-19 positive after Abu Dhabi event

Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal has said in his tweet that he had tested Covid-19 positive after his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion, Nadal has tweeted that, “I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain.”

Nadal also said that he was having an unpleasant moment, but was hoping to feel better soon. “I am having some unpleasant moments, but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” he tweeted. He also said that he had tested negative at all times when he was in both Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments!,” he added.

After spending four months on the sideline with a foot injury, Nadal has come back to the exhibition event.