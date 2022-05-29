hamburger

Sports

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in IPL final

PTI | Ahmedabad, May 29 | Updated on: May 29, 2022
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss during the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. 

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss during the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: -

While Royals did not make changes to their team, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Published on May 29, 2022
IPL
cricket
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you