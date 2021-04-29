Rajasthan Royals to contribute over ₹7.5 crore towards Covid relief

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of ₹7.5 crore towards Covid Relief to help people in India impacted by the second pandemic wave.

“Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals’ philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT),” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

“The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support,” it added.

It added that BAT’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focussed on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

“Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen,” it added.