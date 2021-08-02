Rani Rampal: A humble village girl’s crowning glory

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Indian women’s hockey team, which upset a higher-ranked Australia to ensure its maiden semifinal appearance in the Olympics, won billions of hearts for its united effort under pressure in the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
If coach Sjoerd Marijne guided the side tactically, its charismatic captain Rani Rampal inspired the girls with her able leadership.
Twenty-six-year-old Rani, who made her India debut at the age of 14 in the Olympic qualifier in Kazan, Russia, in 2008, has risen from her humble background to become an iconic figure in Indian hockey in her 13-year-old international career.
Despite belonging to Haryana’s Shahabad Markanda, one of the well-known nurseries of hockey in the country, it was never easy for Rani to take up the sport due to her family’s financial constraints. Her father worked as a cart-puller and it was difficult for the family to make both ends meet.
She, somehow, convinced her parents to get enrolled as a seven-year-old in the Shahabad Hockey Academy run by reputed coach Baldev Singh, also an exacting taskmaster. Rani put in hard yards as she honed her skills and fast-forwarded to play for the senior India team as a teenager.
Even as she lived her passion and emerged as one of the finest forwards in quick time, Rani played the dual role of playing for the country and supporting her family, including building a pucca house. A word of encouragement from 1980 Olympic gold medallist and former women’s team coach MK Kaushik kept her morale high.
Many a time, she would struggle for support on the field but never gave up taking responsibilities upfront. She has gone on to play in all big competitions, including two World Cups and as many Olympics, and has won a gold medal in the 2017 Asia Cup and a silver in the 2018 Asian Games. She was adjudged the best young player of the 2010 World Cup.
The striking aspect of Rani’s game is that she can score goals under pressure. The best example of this was her winning goal against the US in the Olympic qualifier in Bhubaneswar in 2019 to earn the country a place in the Tokyo Olympics.
The most capped player in the Indian side, Rani — who wears a pendant featuring two hockey sticks and a ball — leads by example. She has already contributed to the team’s cause in the Tokyo Olympics and will be keen to corner bigger glory. With age on her side, Rani can serve the country with distinction for a few more years.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...