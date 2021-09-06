RISE Worldwide bags multi-faceted mandate from Abu Dhabi T10

RISE Worldwide (formerly known as IMG Reliance) will be the exclusive partner for Abu Dhabi T10 for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.

The company on Monday said it has bagged the multi-tasked and multi-layered mandate from T Ten Sports Management.

In a statement, Nikhil Bardia, Head - Sponsorship and Talent, RISE Worldwide said, “We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience to its clients. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 to achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience.”

Cricket’s fastest format, the Abu Dhabi T10, featuring eight teams will be held from November 19 to December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For India, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be broadcast on Viacom18’s boutique network of five channels.

Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture & Tourism, we are thrilled to partner with RISE Worldwide as we continue to evolve the brilliant Abu Dhabi T10 into one of cricket’s most exciting destination events.”

Added Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said: “TThe T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business.”