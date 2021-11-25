RuPay bags title sponsorship rights of Prime Volleyball League for three years

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India, has come on board as the title sponsor of the Prime Volleyball League.
The card payment network has acquired the title sponsorship rights of the sporting league for three years of the league, which is scheduled to take place in early 2022.
The Prime Volleyball League will have seven franchises from seven different cities - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The tournament will consist of 24 games and the Prime Volleyball League Player Auction will be held in Kochi on December 14.
Also read: Mastercard imbroglio may turn into golden opportunity for RuPay
Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management and Marketing, NPCI said, “We are absolutely delighted to associate with the Prime Volleyball League as the title sponsor for three years. With RuPay, we are continuously innovating and powering the digital payments ecosystem in India. Similarly, we believe that Prime Volleyball League will certainly provide a bigger boost to the growth of the volleyball sport and players in our country.”
Speaking about the development, Tuhin Mishra, Co-founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said, “Volleyball is one of the biggest global sports and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India. Volleyball as a sport is fast-paced, exciting and people from all walks of life play and have played the sport. This sport has a great connection with RuPay as it has so successfully connected the nation with its digital initiatives. RuPay has a strong global footprint as well.”
The Prime Volleyball League will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network and is exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures. Gaming company A23 has signed on as a “powered by” sponsor.
