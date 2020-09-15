Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador of Paytm First Games

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Paytm First Games (PFG), a subsidiary of digital financial service platform Paytm, has roped in cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador.
Tendulkar will promote PFG and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football and basketball. The partnership would also help the company extend its reach to smaller cities and towns.
“Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game — right from player selection to playing strategies. PFG will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win. I am happy to partner with PFG to enable cricket fans to engage more with the ever-popular game of cricket,” Tendulkar said.
“Tendulkar represents the dreams and aspirations of a billion-plus people. He is the pride of our country and the true embodiment of excellence, tenacity, and hard work. This association is based on many of the values we share with the greatest sportsperson of all time,” Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.
By roping in Tendulkar as brand ambassador, PFG hopes to inspire gaming enthusiasts to experience the ‘fantasy sports’ phenomenon. The company has also set aside ₹300 crore for investing in fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.
PFG intends to feature more than 200 live events — including international and domestic cricket tournaments and soccer leagues — on its platform.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...