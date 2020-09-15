Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador of Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games (PFG), a subsidiary of digital financial service platform Paytm, has roped in cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador.

Tendulkar will promote PFG and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football and basketball. The partnership would also help the company extend its reach to smaller cities and towns.

“Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game — right from player selection to playing strategies. PFG will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win. I am happy to partner with PFG to enable cricket fans to engage more with the ever-popular game of cricket,” Tendulkar said.

“Tendulkar represents the dreams and aspirations of a billion-plus people. He is the pride of our country and the true embodiment of excellence, tenacity, and hard work. This association is based on many of the values we share with the greatest sportsperson of all time,” Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

By roping in Tendulkar as brand ambassador, PFG hopes to inspire gaming enthusiasts to experience the ‘fantasy sports’ phenomenon. The company has also set aside ₹300 crore for investing in fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.

PFG intends to feature more than 200 live events — including international and domestic cricket tournaments and soccer leagues — on its platform.