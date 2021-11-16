SBI, Tata Steel arm tie up to promote football

State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Jamshedpur Football Club (JFC), a fully owned Tata Steel subsidiary, to promote football in the country.

With this partnership, SBI will be one of the principal sponsors of the JFC, India’s largest bank, said in a statement.

Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI said, “There have been rapid strides in Indian football over the past decade, especially with the advent of the Indian Super League.

“...JFC has done incredible work in the grassroots, youth football and coach education…We also have a long-standing relationship with Tata Steel and the Tata Group and this partnership will help us to promote sports and more specifically football.”

TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “We hope to work with SBI in various capacities and form a great association for years to come.”