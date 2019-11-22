Sports

Sheikh Hasina arrives Kolkata to attend Day/Night Test match

PTI Kolkata | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Artists rehearse on the eve of the first pink-ball day/night cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh, at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Thursday.   -  PTI

This will India’s maiden Day-Night Test match

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata around 10.30 am on Friday to inaugurate India’s maiden Day/Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink- ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

Read more: At long last, India ready to take day-night test cricket plunge

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received Hasina at the airport. Several former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, have arrived in the city to witness the historic match.

Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold a brief one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the match.

Published on November 22, 2019
Test cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
McIlroy blazes to 64, but stays one short of the lead at DP World golf