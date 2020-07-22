Shikhar Dhawan signs marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance

Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance, which specialises in talent management, sports sponsorship and marketing.

Since the launch of the Talent Management division in 2016, IMG Reliance has been associated with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.

In a statement, Nikhil Bardia, Head-Talent & Sponsorship, IMG Reliance, said, “Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand. It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced.”

Added Dhawan, “I think what IMG Reliance brings to the table is quite dynamic and unique in India. I am very excited to partner with the company which has expertise across so many different platforms.”