Shooting: Ganemat Sekhon wins women’s skeet silver at Junior World Championship

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Rising Indian woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship here. This was India’s fifth medal of the day.
The Chandigarh shooter, who picked up her first senior ISSF World Cup stage medals in New Delhi earlier this year, went down in a shoot-off to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both were tied on 46 hits in the 60-shot final. Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze.
It was a fruitful Thursday for the country with Manu Bhaker claiming gold in the women’s 10 m air pistol leading an Indian 1-2 in the event with teammate Esha Singh claiming silver.
Also read: Should India host the Olympics?
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Mumbai had begun the medal rush with a silver in the men’s 10 m air rifle and Ramita followed that up with a bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle.
The second Indian in the women’s skeet final, Raiza Dhillon could not get going and finished sixth after hitting 14 of the first 20 targets.
India also finished outside the medals bracket in the men’s 10 m air pistol with Naveen finishing fourth, Sarabjot Singh sixth and Vijayveer Sidhu ending eighth after all three had made the finals.
In men’s skeet, none of the three Indians in the fray, Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju could make it to the six-man finals.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...