Showing at Hero World Challenge has been a springboard for following year for Tiger Woods

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The last four starts at the annual Hero World Challenge have seen Tiger Woods in a different hue each time.
From a comeback in 2016 that was soon aborted early in 2017, it became a proper comeback in 2017 that led a super run in 2018 and now in 2019, Woods stands at a position that propel him back to the very top, a place that he once owned.
Speaking on the eve of the 21st edition of the event, which since 2014 has been sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, Woods said, “Interestingly, when I have done well here it has acted like a springboard to my following season. Usually I have started on the west coast at Torey Pines. Successes at this event have kind of mirrored what I have done at Torey on west coast. This event really has been a kind of a springboard for me. Unfortunately, ‘16 wasn’t very good, I built on ‘17 and then ‘18 and now ’19. Its incredible what it was, when you look back, and what I went through. And here I am now in front of you, as the Masters champion.”
Woods, who is also a Brand Ambassador for Hero since 2014, has also expressed great fondness for Pawan Munjal, the Chairman of the company, and thanked him for backing him at that time.
Speaking of going back to Masters as champion once again, he said, “It is never a bad thing as it has been incredible. I didn't know what I was getting myself into when I first won in '97. To be able to sit there and listen to the jokes and the needling I received. And the needling I had to give back to Sam (Snead) and Byron (Nelson) and Gene Sarazen, all those guys.
"That was an incredible experience for me and now to have been part of it for so long in different ways. I have struggled physically and hadn't played the Masters and been able to be champion five times.
"Just to be part of that club. It's a pretty exclusive club and you have to earn your way into it. And there is nothing better than that dinner. It is one of the hardest dinners you have to get into."
He also admitted that he does look at getting to 18 Majors, a target he had in front of him in 2008 when he got to 14 at US Open. Then injuries, personal crisis, surgeries et al halted his progress. It was until April, 2019 that winning machine roared again. “It has taken Jack a lifetime to get there, until he was 46. I’m just proud of what I’ve done, to come back from where I came back from to win another major championship but also to do it in a different way. I’ve finally come from behind to win a major championship, I finally know that I can do that now. I had never done it; 14-1 is not a bad record but I had never done it this way (coming from behind).”
He equalled Snead’s record this year, while winning Zozo Championship in Japan and now has 82 wins. Getting past Snead, getting closer to Nicklaus’ 18 Majors and getting an Olympic medal are the immediate goals.
“I went to see the Olympic Games with my Dad when it was close home in LA. I saw archery events. In 2016 I was injured and now even at No. 7 in the world I am not sure of a place.” He is the fifth best American and only a maximum of four – if that countries top four are in Top-15 of the world can play. “I have had some great friends who played and won medals at Olympics, so it will be cool to have one.”
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...