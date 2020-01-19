Sports

Smith makes hundred as Australia set India 287-run target to win series

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on January 19, 2020 Published on January 19, 2020

Steve Smith waving at the crowd after scoring his century during the match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. - Photo: Sampath Kumar G P

Steve Smith (131) hit a hundred to lead Australia to 286 for nine against India in the series-deciding third ODI, here on Sunday.

Apart from Smith, who raised his ninth ODI hundred, young Marnus Labuschagne (54) also batted well after the visitors opted to bat.

Down the order, Alex Carey contributed 35 runs though he could not make the most of his start.

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami (4/63) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2/44) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 286 for seven in 50 overs.(S Smith 131, M Labuschagne 54; M Shami 4/63, R Jadeja 2/44).

