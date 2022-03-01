SNJ Group extends sponsorship with CSK for 3 years

SNJ Group, a corporate house with diverse interest in distillery, brewery, sugar, power and hospitality, has extended its association with Chennai Super Kings as a sponsor for the next three years (2022 to 2024).

The partnership involves a ₹40-cr marketing budget for SNJ for a period of three years, according to a CSK spokesperson.

The partnership, which began in 2019, will give SNJ Group visibility on the leading arm of the Super Kings’ yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers

“This sponsorship is the convergence of India’s favourite IPL team and favourite brands, British Empire and SNJ 10000. Staying true to our campaign slogan, our partnership is ‘Semma Mass, Semma Strong,” said S N Jayamurugan, Chairman of SNJ.

Chennai Super Kings and SNJ Group will engage with the franchise’s large fan base across the country with a series of initiatives.

“The partnership has been fruitful and we are confident the next three years will be even more exciting. The extension of the association is another step forward in our long and successful journey,” said K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.