Sony Pictures acquires media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the exclusive media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India.
All matches will be live telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as SonyLIV.
The Legends of Cricket representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World, will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman in January.
Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket,“We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. They have a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of cricket.”
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India. Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse portfolio of premier sports content and with the Legends League Cricket, we will present our viewers a great viewing experience of watching these legends in action on our sports channels.”
Amitabh Bachchan has joined Legends League Cricket as its Ambassador and will promote the League. The League also has former India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri as its Commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect.
The first season of LLC will have legendary former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, Legends League Cricket has announced that Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbahul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.
