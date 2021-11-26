Sony Pictures Sports Network to broadcast Ashes 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will broadcast the oldest and biggest rivalry in the history of cricket – The Ashes 2021 live from December 8.
The highly anticipated series will be telecast live on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels and livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “The Ashes is the platinum standard of Test cricket and has raised the bar of Test cricket over the years. Sony Sports channels will broadcast the series in four languages for the first time, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, so that cricket enthusiasts all over the country can enjoy the matches in their language of choice. With a galaxy of superstars on both Test teams, the much-anticipated series promises to be a tight-knit contest and has garnered a brilliant response from the advertisers as well.”
The high-octane series has garnered great advertisers’ interest with brands like Byju’s, Policy Bazaar, Siggnature Elaichi, Bosch Appliances, Dafa News and many more coming on-board.
The Hindi commentary panel will feature prominent names like Vivek Razdan, Saba Karim, Atish Thukral, Raman Bhanot, Snehal Pradhan and Reetinder Singh Sodhi. The Tamil commentary panel will have former cricketers Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Woorkeri Raman along with Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, T. Arasu, S. Seshadri, Arun Venugopal, Aarti Sankaran and Sunil Viswanthan while the Telugu commentary panel will feature Keerthi Viswanadha, Prem Sagar, Vijay Mahavadi, Sudheer Mahavadi, RJ Hemant, Venkatapathy Raju, C Venkatesh, and Sandeep Kumar.
The series which will commence on December 8 in Brisbane, will witness yet another iconic clash between arch-rivals England and Australia. Currently, Australia is leading with 33 wins in the series while England has 32 wins so far.
The 72nd Ashes tour will determine if England can level the scores down under or will Australia continue to dominate the record, heating up the rivalry even more. While Joe Root lead English side is brimming with confidence after return of Ben Stokes and power-packed performances of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson against India this year, Australia’s squad consists of iconic players who have been the face of Ashes for years now. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side will be backed by the expertise of Vice-captain Steve Smith along with a strong bowling line-up which will surely come in handy for the hosts to maintain their lead in the series and retain the urn.
