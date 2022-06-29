Biopics don’t just show the journey but also the hardships and challenges of a sportsperson. These biopics serve the purpose of showing a future enthusiast with the challenges cricketers have faced, said cricketer Mithali Raj, narrating about the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu which is based on her lifestory.

She was speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Encouraging Girls To Play in Sports & Communities’ at the Sportstar South Sports Conclave on Tuesday. A host of speakers discussed topics related to women and sports.

“Sports are not just a hobby but have changed into a profession. It is a brand now and so are the players,” said the cricketer.

The panel also had other participants including Olympian Anju Bobby George, Indian motorsport driver Alisha Abdullah and MBA sports management at KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Anjali Chopra. The event was moderated by former India cricketer Sudha Shah.

George talked about how safety is a concern in bringing out more girls to participate in sports. ”People are talking about issues faced by women and the government is bringing out policies to tackle them,” she said.

Alisha Abdullah, the first Indian female racing champion, talked about her journey and various issues she faced.