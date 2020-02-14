Sports tech start-ups ride tennis wave at Bengaluru Open 2020

The ongoing ATP Challenger event — Bengaluru Open 2020 — has attracted sports enthusiasts with its global-level tennis action. Bengaluru Open, one of the biggest events in the ATP Challenger circuit, has featured Indian tennis star Leander Paes, as well as top-ranking home ground players such as Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal, among others.

What also makes this year’s event more interesting is that it is providing a global platform for sports tech start-ups from Bengaluru — SportsKPI and Gamatics — to showcase their products and services.

SportsKPI is a sports organisation that uses end-to-end solutions using technology, math and the knowledge of the sport to improve the performance of sports teams, while Gamatics is a sports sponsorship enabler company which provides a technology platform for sports talents to showcase their achievements in a structured format and seek support and sponsorship based on their performance.

Naveen Ningaiah, Founder and CEO of SportsKPI, said, “Using machine learning, we offer analytics that helps sportspersons to improve their performance. Our real-time data, obtained through analysing various on-ground performance indicators, will aid in creating better strategies. We have, in the past, worked with sports franchises, federations, players and coaches and it is a great honour to be working alongside KSLTA in Bengaluru Open 2020.”

Sharath Gayakwad, Co-founder of Gamatics and an Arjuna Award winner, said, “For Bengaluru Open Tennis, we are planning to create profiles of all the participant players under our app, which will be later extended to all the players, including grassroot talents. We are also trying to come up with a fan engagement module (beta version) for a selected audience and roll them out for all the upcoming events under KSLTA. We are glad to have received Bengaluru Open Tennis as a platform to showcase our product and services.”

Encouraging techies to develop products, Priyank Kharge, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “Apart from being a sports hub, Bengaluru is unequivocally the start-up capital of the country. We are striving to bring both worlds together and enable our talented players to benefit from this. This is also a great opportunity for sports tech start-ups to showcase their products. With the help of this technology, players at the Bengaluru Open will gather more information about their performance and will be able to record it in a structured format. This is a step towards making the sports scenario in Bengaluru technically sound and help the talents to excel further.”