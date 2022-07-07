Sri Lanka opts to bowl against India

Sri Lanka skipper, Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field against India in the third and final women's ODI on Thursday.

India lead the series by 2-0.

Teams

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, and Inoka Ranaweera.