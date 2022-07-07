Sri Lanka opts to bowl against India

Sri Lanka skipper, Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field against India in the third and final women's ODI on Thursday.
India lead the series by 2-0.
Teams
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, and Inoka Ranaweera.
Published on
July 07, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.