Star Sports ropes in 8 sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League

Star Sports, official media rights holder for Pro Kabaddi League, said on Monday that it has roped in eight sponsors for the League for the upcoming season. The League’s 8th season is being held after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

The eight sponsors are Vivo, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, A23, Dream11, Mfine, Byju’s, Officer’s Choice and Parimatch News.

The sports broadcaster said that the Pro Kabaddi League’s brand value has been “reiterated” with the addition of new advertisers like Mfine, A23, Parimatch News, Winzo, GSK, and Luminous, among others.

WinZo becomes the principal sponsor for 2 Pro Kabaddi League teams

Season 8 of the League is set to begin from December 22 and will be played at a single venue, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

‘Jo Bhidega Woh Badega’ buzz

“We are delighted with the response that we have received from brands across categories. The recently launched campaign, Jo Bhidega Woh Badega, has created a stir of excitement amongst fans and advertisers alike for the return of PKL after two years. The overall reception from advertisers is a testament to the brand value of India’s home-grown sport,” a spokesperson for Star Sports said.

Star India retains media rights for Pro Kabaddi League till 2025

The new format will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match, the statement added