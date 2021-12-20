Star Sports ropes in 8 sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Star Sports, official media rights holder for Pro Kabaddi League, said on Monday that it has roped in eight sponsors for the League for the upcoming season. The League’s 8th season is being held after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.
The eight sponsors are Vivo, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, A23, Dream11, Mfine, Byju’s, Officer’s Choice and Parimatch News.
The sports broadcaster said that the Pro Kabaddi League’s brand value has been “reiterated” with the addition of new advertisers like Mfine, A23, Parimatch News, Winzo, GSK, and Luminous, among others.
WinZo becomes the principal sponsor for 2 Pro Kabaddi League teams
Season 8 of the League is set to begin from December 22 and will be played at a single venue, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.
“We are delighted with the response that we have received from brands across categories. The recently launched campaign, Jo Bhidega Woh Badega, has created a stir of excitement amongst fans and advertisers alike for the return of PKL after two years. The overall reception from advertisers is a testament to the brand value of India’s home-grown sport,” a spokesperson for Star Sports said.
Star India retains media rights for Pro Kabaddi League till 2025
The new format will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match, the statement added
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...