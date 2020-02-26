‘Stop posing, start playing’ fans tell Indian cricket team

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Indian cricket enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure over a photo posted by batsman Mayank Agarwal, that included captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The twitter post by Agarwal drew an outpouring of reactions. "Stop posing and start playing," a fan tweeted.
This comes hours after New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the first innings, while Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a total of 92 runs in two innings.
Another tweet read: "90's team pose on the pitch vs 20's team pose only on the internet.”
One cricket fan asked the Indian cricketers not to be distracted by shopping and tweeted: "Stop roaming, practise n play good cricket..u have not gone there for shopping.”
In the first innings, India was bowled out for 165 after being put in to bat by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson under overcast conditions. India lost five wickets on the first day, before rain concluded the final session, NDTV reported.
Kane Williamson scored 89 runs for New Zealand, but it was the last three wickets that was the major difference between the two sides. New Zealand were at 225 for seven at one stage, but the last three wickets managed to add 123 runs that helped them take a handy lead of 183 runs. In the second innings, India's top order failed once again, and was bundled out for 191, NDTV reported.
Tom Blundell and Tom Latham took just 10 deliveries to score the nine runs needed to seal the match and help New Zealand register their 100th Test win.
Both the teams will travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, starting Saturday.
