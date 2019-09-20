Supreme Court allows Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to hold elections for office bearers

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to hold elections to elect office bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.
A bench comprising justices S A Bode and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket association can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results. It will be subject to the order of this court and legal remedies will be available to parties. The direction came when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state cricket body, said the association be at least allowed to hold elections.
The counsel for Committee of Administrators of BCCI, however, alleged that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, was amongst few other associations which have not complied with the Constitution of the BCCI.
The bench, in its interim order, further directed that disqualification norms “shall remain confined to office bearers only”. It has been alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association and four other state cricket bodies have so far not adopted the BCCI Constitution in its entirety.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports