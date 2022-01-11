Sports

Tata Group replaces Vivo as IPL title sponsor

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 11, 2022

Vivo had bid ₹2,200-crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022

Tata Group has replaced Chinese mobile maker Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

Vivo had bid ₹2,200-crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 which means the Chinese company had the rights as the title sponsor for one more year. Its not clear why the company withdrew ahead of schedule. Vivo had in 2020 pulled out as IPL sponsor after the Galwan Valley military face-off between India and China. At that time mobile gaming platform Dream11 had stepped in as the title sponsor for a year.

Vivo was back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 and could have continued this year as well.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like