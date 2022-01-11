Tata Group replaces Vivo as IPL title sponsor

Tata Group has replaced Chinese mobile maker Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

Vivo had bid ₹2,200-crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 which means the Chinese company had the rights as the title sponsor for one more year. Its not clear why the company withdrew ahead of schedule. Vivo had in 2020 pulled out as IPL sponsor after the Galwan Valley military face-off between India and China. At that time mobile gaming platform Dream11 had stepped in as the title sponsor for a year.

Vivo was back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 and could have continued this year as well.