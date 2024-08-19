To groom students for global sporting competitions such as Olympics, the Telangana Government has decided to set up a Sports University. The Young India Sports University will come up at the proposed ‘Fourth City’, which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is proposing to set up.

“It should specialise in all the major sports. All the sports training institutes will be brought under one umbrella so that the State will have a unified plan to excel in sporting events,” he said.

In a review meeting with officials, he said the State aspired to host the Olympics and win medals in international sporting events. He asked the officials to study the sports training frameworks in different countries and understand the critical elements that helped them win medals at the Olympics.

“We hosted Afro-Asian Games and Commonwealth Games decades ago. We should aspire to host the Olympics and make the Sports University students win medals,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up a sports school in every Lok Sabha constituency to promote a good pipeline of sportsmen and women.