Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the US Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.

Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

Sunday’s Results:

Men's Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women's Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Stat of the Day:

19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz's age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerised rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men's champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.