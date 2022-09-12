Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the US Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.
A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.
Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.
Sunday’s Results:
Men's Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Women's Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Stat of the Day:
19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz's age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerised rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men's champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.