hamburger

Sports

Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

AP- PTI | New York | Updated on: Sep 12, 2022
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open. REUTERS

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open. REUTERS

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the US Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.

Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

Sunday’s Results:

Men's Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women's Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Stat of the Day:

19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz's age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerised rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men's champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.

Published on September 12, 2022
tennis
USA
sport
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you