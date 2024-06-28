Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will set up India’s first Olympic-size BMX Track in Chennai at Melakottaiyur at a cost of ₹12 crore, announced Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
In BMX racing, riders at a time race around a track that would have jumps and other obstacles.
He also announced the introduction of an Athlete Management System to improve athletes’ performance, he said at the Assembly while tabling the Demand for Grant on Youth Welfare and Sports Development.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.