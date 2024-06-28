Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will set up India’s first Olympic-size BMX Track in Chennai at Melakottaiyur at a cost of ₹12 crore, announced Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In BMX racing, riders at a time race around a track that would have jumps and other obstacles.

He also announced the introduction of an Athlete Management System to improve athletes’ performance, he said at the Assembly while tabling the Demand for Grant on Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit