Tokyo Olympics 2021: Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for All Round finals

Indian gymnast at Tokyo Olympics, Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All Round finals of Artistic Gymnastics competition here on Sunday.
The 26-year-old from West Bengal recorded a total score of 42.565 over the four categories -- floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and balance beam -- at the Ariake Gymnastic centre.
She is now ranked at 29th overall at the end of subdivision 2.
There are a total of five subdivisions, from which top 24 gymnasts (best score across all four apparatus) qualify to the All-Around final, which will be held on July 29.
The top eight gymnasts in each event qualify for the respective individual event finals to be held from August 1 to 3.
However, Nayak finished at the bottom half in all the events.
She scored 10.633 in floor with a difficulty of 4.400 and execution of 6.233, before producing a score of 13.466 in vault with a difficulty of 5.000 and execution of 8.466.
In uneven bars, she came up with a score 9.033 with a difficulty of 4.100 and execution of 4.933, while in balance beam, she had a score of 9.433 with difficulty 4.500 and execution 4.933.
Nayak hardly got any time to prepare for the Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota following the cancellation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships which was scheduled to be held from May 29-June 1 in China, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She had won a bronze medal in vault at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.\
