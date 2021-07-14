Tokyo Olympics: Inox Group launches new campaign to support the Indian contingent

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Inox Group, the official sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team, has unveiled a new campaign to support and cheer the Indian team that is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics.
The campaign features Boxers MC Mary Kom and Vikas Krishan Yadav along with Table Tennis player Manika Batra.
Siddharth Jain, Director – INOX Group said, " With the anthem, we aim to let Team India know that the entire country takes pride in all their endeavours and stands with them as they set themselves up for this momentous event. We are proudly looking forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights at Tokyo 2020.”
Inox Group is associated with the India Olympics Association (IOA) as an official sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics.
The company said the campaign "honors the unflinching and unwavering pride of billions of Indian sports fans who firmly believe that “India will arrive” at the big stage – Tokyo 2020 Olympic, scheduled from 23rd July till 8th August 2021."
The ‘Aayega India’ anthem, conceptualized and developed by EBC Originals, is produced in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is rolled out on the social media handles of INOX Group’s ventures, INOX Leisure Ltd, INOX Air Products and INOXCVA.
