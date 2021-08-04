Tokyo Olympics: IOC will question Belarus team officials

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it will question two Belarus team officials who were allegedly involved in trying to remove a sprinter from the Tokyo Olympics.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said it’s part of a disciplinary case opened “to establish the facts” in the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

After Tsimanouskaya criticised the management of her team on social media, she told that officials had hustled her to the airport and were trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

The IOC said the Belarus officials under investigation are Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevich.

Tsimanouskaya boarded a flight to Vienna on Wednesday, though it wasn’t clear if that was her final destination. Several countries offered to help her and Poland has given her a visa on humanitarian grounds because she fears her life would be threatened in Belarus.

The IOC could suspend the Belarusian national Olympic committee ahead of the closing ceremony on Sunday.