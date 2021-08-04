Sports

Tokyo Olympics: IOC will question Belarus team officials

PTI Tokyo | Updated on August 04, 2021

Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on while boarding a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan August 4   -  REUTERS

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya fears her life would be threatened in Belarus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it will question two Belarus team officials who were allegedly involved in trying to remove a sprinter from the Tokyo Olympics.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said it’s part of a disciplinary case opened “to establish the facts” in the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

After Tsimanouskaya criticised the management of her team on social media, she told that officials had hustled her to the airport and were trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

Also read:Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya wins by technical superiority to make 57kg QF

The IOC said the Belarus officials under investigation are Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevich.

Tsimanouskaya boarded a flight to Vienna on Wednesday, though it wasn’t clear if that was her final destination. Several countries offered to help her and Poland has given her a visa on humanitarian grounds because she fears her life would be threatened in Belarus.

The IOC could suspend the Belarusian national Olympic committee ahead of the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Published on August 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sport
Japan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.