Disney Star, the official TV broadcaster of IPL, garnered a total viewership of 49.6 crore viewers (BARC data) until the finals in the recently concluded season.

Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said it witnessed a 44 per cent increase in ratings for the IPL playoffs, compared to the previous year, surpassing the previous highest-rated playoffs recorded during IPL 2020.

It added that total consumption for the live broadcast until the finals were pegged at 40.9 billion minutes.

“The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians (Qualifier 2) left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape. This clash witnessed an unprecedented peak TV concurrency of 6.1 crore,” it added.

Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports, Disney Star, said: “The unparalleled viewing experience on Star Sports, combined with the phenomenal quality of Cricket played during IPL 2023, has delivered unprecedented viewership on TV. We are overjoyed that friends, families and communities have come together to enjoy IPL on Disney Star.”

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Wednesday, JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL, said 12 crore unique viewers tuned in for the IPL finals. It added that peak concurrency for the finals touched 3.21 crore.

