Trinbago outplay Jamaica, move into Top 4 at Hero CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders chasing a modest 144 for a win, beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets with almost three overs to spare and moved back into the top four of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In the other match, St Lucia beat St. Kitts & Nevis for the second time in less than 24 hours.

Trinbago won the toss and elected to field. It proved perfect as their bowlers ran through the Tallawahs top order. Tallawahs got off to a poor start with five wickets falling in the powerplay. By the halfway stage of the innings, they had mustered just 34 runs. Once Imad Wasim (42), making his first appearance for the Tallawahs, and Carlos Brathwaite (58) settled they launched a counter-attack and added 83 from 64 balls. Some late fireworks by Andre Russell (20) gave Jamaica 144 for seven.

While chasing, Trinbago Knight Riders overcame a rain delay. They were also aided by several fielding lapses though Sunil Narine was dismissed just before the rains came.

Lendl Simmons returned to form as his 70 showed the way for the Knight Riders. Once the play resumed, Knight Riders easily chased the 145 required as Simmons and Colin Munro put together a 102 run partnership.

Jamaica Tallawahs 144/7 (Brathwaite 58, Imad 42; Hosein 2/12, Rampaul 2/26) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 145/3 (Simmons 70, Munro 34; Imad 2/19, Pretorius 1/39) by seven wickets

MoM: Lendl Simmons

St Lucia beat St. Kitts twice

After being unbeaten in their first five matches, St. Kitts & Nevis have been beaten twice by the same team, the Saint Lucia Kings in a span of 24 hours in the 2021 Hero CPL. Clashing for a second time in succession, St Lucia beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by six wickets.

St Kitts & Nevis led by stand-in captain Chris Gayle won the toss and chose to bat first. But with spinners Jeavor Royal and Samit Patel in full flow St. Kitts & Nevis fell for 118.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots lost their two explosive batsmen Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle early. Youngster Jeavor Royal was the stand out bowler with three wickets, while Samit Patel was the most economical. A mix-up saw the dangerous Sherfane Rutherford run out and Fabian Allen was dismissed in the 19th over.

The Kings lost Andre Fletcher to a Fabian Allen delivery off the very first ball of the innings. They rebuilt via Roston Chase to reach their target of 119.

Despite losing Fletcher, Saint Lucia Kings still had the dangerous Faf du Plessis, who raced to 22 off 14 balls. The in-form Roston Chase saw his side home with superb innings that saw him reach yet another half century, this time in 36 balls, It was his third fifty in a row at this year’s CPL.

The Kings chased their target in the 16th over as the powerful Tim David helped take them over the line with a rapid 18 runs off 7 balls.

Saint Lucia Kings after their third consecutive win moved closer to the top spot of the league standings.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 118 all out (Allen 34, Thomas 28 ; Royal 3/20, Patel 2/15) lost to Saint Lucia Kings 121/4 (Chase 51*, du Plessis 22; Allen 2/30, Naseem 1/11) by six wickets.