Tvesa top Indian at Estrella Damm event in Spain; Diksha also makes cut

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar made the cut at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya in Sitges, while four other Indians exited early on the second day of the Ladies European Tour event.
Tvesa, who had three birdies against three bogeys, dropped a shot on par-5 which must have hurt her. Yet at even par with rounds 72-72 she is T-22 and the top Indian in the field.
Olympian Diksha Dagar, who is returning to action on the LET for the first time since the Olympic Games in August, added 74 to her first round 72 and at 2-over 146 she is T-39.
Tvesa, supported by Hero, has been having good results including a runner-up at Gant Ladies Open, and is looking to get into Top-10 of the Race to Costa Del Sol, which is the Order of Merit rankings list for LET.
Vani Kapoor (74-76), Gaurika Bishnoi (70-81), Amandeep Drall (76-76) and Ridhima Dilawari (79-79) missed the cut. For Gaurika it was disappointing as she was T-5 after the first round but a series of errors on second ended her hopes on the second day.
Argentine Magdalena Simmermacher added a 67 to her opening 69 for a total of eight-under-par and took a four-stroke lead into the final round.
Oct 3: Shubhankar Sharma produced a solid 4-under 68 in the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship but still missed the cut by two after the third day. Sharma’s effort came at Kingsbarns, after 70 at St. Andrews and 78 at Carnoustie. It was his first missed cut after making eight cuts in a row and that included two Top-10s and two other finishes in Top-20.
Also missing the cut which was applied after 54 holes, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-77-76).
Danny Willett will take a three-stroke lead into the final round as he goes in search of his eighth European Tour title. The Englishman, whose last win came at the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, carded a bogey-free six under par third round on the Old Course as he moved into a commanding position at the top of the leaderboard.
After rounds of 67 and 69 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Willett signed for a 14 under par total after his round of 66 at St Andrews.
Sharma looked like having a chance to squeeze into the cut line as he birdied the 10th, 12th and 14th holes and needed two more birdies. He did get them on 16th and 17th but he also dropped shots on 15th and 18th and those cost him dear as he missed the cut by two. Sharma was also let down by putts not falling on the front nine where he had just one birdie but no bogeys. Overall he had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68.
