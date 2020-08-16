Twitteratis urge BCCI to retire Dhoni’s jersey number 7

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Players and fans took to social media on Saturday urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire Jersey number even belonging to two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shortly after the cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket.
“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni wrote on Instagram.
He will however be playing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to begin from September 19 in UAE.
Cricketers and fans took to social media to express their gratitude to the cricketer and urged BCCI to retire his official jersey.
“Can't imagine any one else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again. Thank you for the unforgettable memories #MSDhoni. See you in UAE,” wrote Mohammad Kaif.
“Jersey number 7 was not just a number but an emotion the country is going to miss #champion #Inspiration @msdhoni,” tweeted Rahul Chahar.
“This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket Red heart
Good luck with your second innings in life , I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too,” Dinesh Karthik tweeted.
Fans began trending #RetireJersey7 on Twitter.
“The only thing BCCI can do is to retire Jersey Number 7 because its not just another number! Its an emotion for many players and fans all over the world!” a fan wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
The 33-year-old cricketer has scored centuries across formats and has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8,000 international runs.
One of his most memorable moments is leading the Indian Cricket Team to a tricky win in the World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...