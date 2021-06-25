UEFA EURO 2020: 37 million viewers tune in to Sony Pictures’ telecast of group stage matches

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Thirty-seven million viewers tuned in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) to watch the entire coverage of the first 21 matches in the group stage of the UEFA EURO 2020 from June 11 to June 18, 2021.
According to BARC data, in terms of average impressions, viewership for the international football championship league was almost three times the viewership of the UEFA EURO 2016.
A press release from SPSN also said according to data from the media industry body, BARC, the most watched game till date has been the Hungary vs Portugal game, which was watched by 8.5 million viewers. The Denmark vs Belgium game was the second most watched till date, with 7.5 million viewers. The Hindi feed for the LIVE matches has been watched by close to 12 million viewers across the country till date. The Malayalam and Bengali feeds for the LIVE matches has been watched by close to 6 million viewers on Sony Six.
Earlier this month, BusinessLine reported that SPSN was extensively pushing major football marquees such as UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa America 2021, with a major regional emphasis. SPSN is telecasting UEFA Euro in six languages in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Major football event, Copa América 2021, will also be telecast in five languages, English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa América 2021 would also be telecast on SPSN’s new regional language sports channel, SONY TEN 4, which will be available in Tamil and Telugu across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...