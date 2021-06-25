UEFA EURO 2020: 37 million viewers tune in to Sony Pictures’ telecast of group stage matches

Thirty-seven million viewers tuned in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) to watch the entire coverage of the first 21 matches in the group stage of the UEFA EURO 2020 from June 11 to June 18, 2021.

According to BARC data, in terms of average impressions, viewership for the international football championship league was almost three times the viewership of the UEFA EURO 2016.

A press release from SPSN also said according to data from the media industry body, BARC, the most watched game till date has been the Hungary vs Portugal game, which was watched by 8.5 million viewers. The Denmark vs Belgium game was the second most watched till date, with 7.5 million viewers. The Hindi feed for the LIVE matches has been watched by close to 12 million viewers across the country till date. The Malayalam and Bengali feeds for the LIVE matches has been watched by close to 6 million viewers on Sony Six.

Earlier this month, BusinessLine reported that SPSN was extensively pushing major football marquees such as UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa America 2021, with a major regional emphasis. SPSN is telecasting UEFA Euro in six languages in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Major football event, Copa América 2021, will also be telecast in five languages, English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa América 2021 would also be telecast on SPSN’s new regional language sports channel, SONY TEN 4, which will be available in Tamil and Telugu across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.