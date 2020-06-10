US Ryder Cup captain Stricker to pick half the team as selection criteria is revised

The pandemic brings another major change in golf, this time in the selection of the United States Ryder Cup team. Fewer events in 2020 because of the Covid-19 has led to a significant revision in the way the team will be selected for the Ryder Cup – of course, the final decision on it yet to come.

The Captain’s picks have always brought with it a big debate and this time the US captain, Steve Stricker will get to pick half the team – that is six of the 12 member team.

The announcement was made by Stricker and the PGA of America on Wednesday morning.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits.

Six players will be chosen based on Ryder Cup points. The points accrued through the events of 2019 will still count and additionally

Changes were also announced for how the six automatic spots will be dished out. First of all, all Ryder Cup qualification points accrued in 2019 will still count, so that no player will lose points as a result of the changes.

Also, players will be able to earn points from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge through to the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, which is currently scheduled to end on August 30. Stricker will get to make his picks a few days after the BMW.

In a Press Release released by the PGA of America, Stricker was quoted, “With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria.”

He added, “After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events — including just one major championship — would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of Captain’s selections from four to six. These changes were sparked by circumstance, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September.”

Though the Tour is back in action this week, the question that remains to be answered is whether or not the Ryder Cup will be held this year. The decision still hangs in the balance. Another debate is whether or not fans will be allowed.

Many players have said that there is no point in having the event without fans at Whistling Straits. The latest to say that is Jon Rahm, who plays at Charles Schwab this week.