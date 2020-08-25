Usain Bolt tests positive for Covid-19

Olympic gold-winning sprinter Usain Bolt on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The eight-time Olympic champion in a video posted to social media confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 along with a few friends.

“Good morning everybody. I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday,” he said.

Bolt had tested positive shortly after the sprinter celebrated his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, had reported that Bolt along with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling had been infected.

“[I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself,” Bolt said.

“I will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health. Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there,” he said in the video.

According to the daily mail, Bolt had held a birthday party on August 21 which was attended by West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Sterling and Leon Bailey.