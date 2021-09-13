Sports

Veteran pair Stosur and Zhang win Women’s Doubles title

PTI New York | Updated on September 13, 2021

Home favourites Coco Gauff and Caty McNally lose after two-hour tussle

The Australia-China combination of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai won their second Grand Slam women’s doubles title together in New York.

The veteran pair, aged 37 and 32 respectively, denied home favourites Coco Gauff and Caty McNally their first with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory after a two-hour tussle at Arthur Ashe Arena on Sunday.

Britain's Emma Raducanu beats Fernandez to win US Open

The No 14 seeds added the US Open title to the Australian Open crown they won in 2019.

Medvedev ends Djokovic’s bid for year Slam at US Open

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, were hoping to join 18 year-old singles champion Emma Raducanu as teenage winners at the US Open after winning the girl’s title just three years ago.

However, Stosur and Zhang proved too good, with Stosur adding this doubles title to the one she won at Flushing Meadows in 2005, and the singles title she earned by beating Serena Williams in the 2011 final.

Published on September 13, 2021

