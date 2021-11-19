Viacom18 to air the Abu Dhabi T10 league

Starting 7 pm today, Viacom18 will air the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Abu Dhabi T10 league is co-presented by Dream11 and has on-boarded Fairplay as Digital Sponsor on Voot.

Sapangeet Rajwant, Head of Marketing & Digital – Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Cricket and cinema are the two biggest pop culture influencers in India and with Abu Dhabi T10 League we are coopting the strength of our leading movie channels and the fandom of cricket. The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament has emerged as one of the most entertaining spectacle events in the sporting calendar since its launch. Our aim will be to enhance the overall experience of viewers and reach out to the mass, cricket-crazy audience in India to increase the fan base and popularize the event in the country. We have planned an extensive marketing initiative to scale the propensity of the biggest T10 cricket extravaganza, thereby achieving our desired goals.”

Abu Dhabi T10 league will premiere from 7 pm today, live on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and Voot. The 8 teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketing legends like Irfran Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwaye Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and many more.

“Leveraging the digital outreach, carousel ads and push notifications will be driven across Jio platforms. On social media, push across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are targeted towards reaching out to cricket and sports fans, as well as engagement, will be driven through hashtag challenges. Digital impact amplification will also be done through channels/platforms with Google products and a host of cricket websites.” said the press statement