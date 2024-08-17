Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning after she was disqualified in the Paris Olympics for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.
Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.
London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang was with her on the flight to Delhi.
"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.
She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.