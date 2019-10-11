Virat Kohli breaks Don Bradman’s record of most 150-plus scores as Test captain

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed Australian batting legend Don Bradman by amassing the most 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.

Kohli has crossed 150-run mark nine times as India skipper, one more than Bradman, who had achieved the feat eight times in his illustrious career.

Australia’s Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies’ Brian Lara and South Africa’s Graeme Smith are joint third, having achieved 150 plus scores as captain seven times.

On way to his unbeaten 194 at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa, Kohli also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain. Both Kohli and Ponting now has a record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th Test hundred on Friday, is joint second, while former South Africa captain Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit. This is Kohli’s first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.