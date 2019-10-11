Virat Kohli breaks Don Bradman’s record of most 150-plus scores as Test captain

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed Australian batting legend Don Bradman by amassing the most 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.
Kohli has crossed 150-run mark nine times as India skipper, one more than Bradman, who had achieved the feat eight times in his illustrious career.
Australia’s Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies’ Brian Lara and South Africa’s Graeme Smith are joint third, having achieved 150 plus scores as captain seven times.
On way to his unbeaten 194 at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa, Kohli also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain. Both Kohli and Ponting now has a record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.
Kohli, who hit his overall 26th Test hundred on Friday, is joint second, while former South Africa captain Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit. This is Kohli’s first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...