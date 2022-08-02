West Indies beat India by five wickets in the second T20I here on Monday. Opting to bowl, Obed McCoy returned with a career-best six-wicket haul as West Indies dismissed India for 138.
Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with a run-a-ball 31, while Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) also got starts but couldn't capitalise in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to delay in arrival of team kits.
While McCoy was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-1-17-6, Alzarri Joseph (1/29), Akeal Hosein (1/22) and Jason Holder (1/23) were the other wicket-takers. In reply, WI overhauled the target with four balls to spare, riding on Brandon King's 68 and an unbeaten 19-ball 31 off Devon Thomas.
Brief scores: India: 138 allout in 19.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 31; Obed McCoy 6/17); West Indies: 141 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Brandon King 68; Ravindra Jadeja 1/16).
