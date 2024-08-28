West Indies completed a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of the T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa with an eight-wicket win via the DLS method in the third and final match of the series at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Their outright dominance over the Proteas stretches back to March 2023. In their last ten encounters, the Caribbean side has tasted victory eight times, including back-to-back 3-0 series win over South Africa.

South Africa had to wait for an opportunity to put on a "better show" in the final game of an enticing series after rain delayed the game by an hour. No overs were lost when the play resumed. However, after a second delay due to rain, which came midway through the fifth over of South Africa's innings, took more than an hour out of the game.

As a result, the game was cut short to 13 overs a side. While chasing the adjusted target of 116, the West Indies suffered an early blow after Alick Athanaze was back in the dressing room just four balls into the chase. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran went on a rampage that completely derailed South Africa's hopes of avoiding a clean sweep

.Pooran (35) mistimed his shot straight to Jason Smith off Ottneil Baartman. But the damage was already done. Shimron Hetmyer (31*) applied the finishing touches and sealed an 8-wicket win via the DLS method. Hope cleared the boundary rope for a maximum and ended the chase with an unbeaten 42-run knock.

After being put to bat, South Africa struggled in the absence of individual contributions. The lack of strong individual contributions was a constant theme for the Proteas throughout the three-match series. Captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs showed intent to push South Africa's score, but the entire batting unit was kept quiet by the spin duo of Akeal Hosein and stand-in skipper Roston Chase.

The duo combined to concede just 22 runs in five overs between them. South Africa's woes began when the opening duo of Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton failed to provide a fiery start. Hendricks never found the timing he yearned for and returned to the pavilions with 9(20). Rickelton kept on going and managed to pick up a couple of fours and sixes but lost his wicket to Romario Shepherd. Stubbs was the only player who stood out with his exceptional stroke play.

While relying on his fearless approach, the 24-year-old scored 40 runs at a whopping strike rate of 266.67. His effort powered the Proteas to 108/4.

Brief Score: West Indies 116/2 (Shai Hope 42*, Nicholas Pooran 35; Bjorn Fortuin 1-8) vs South Africa 108/4 (Tristan Stubbs 40; Romario Shepherd 2-14). (ANI)