Wins for Knight Riders and Barbados Royals in CPL 2022

Akeal Hosein with his superb bowling of four wickets carried Trinbago Knight Riders to a fine win in their opening match of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a three-wicket win over last year’s finalists, Saint Lucia Kings.

The Knight Riders, choosing to field after winning the toss, were well served by Hosein, who never allowed the Saint Lucia Kings innings to settle down. They were restricted to 143/9 despite some big hitting from Roshon Primus in the latter stages of the innings.

Knight Riders were also off to a rough start losing two early wickets before Tion Webster (58) guided them to a path to victory with four balls to spare.

Saint Lucia lost openers Johnson Charles and Leroy Lugg in the batting powerplay but later Mark Deyal shored up the innings before Hosein struck with wickets that included Deyal and captain Roston Chase. They were held back to 143/9.

Knight Riders suffered early setbacks in the form of dismissals of Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran. Then opener Webster led the recovery scoring 58 runs from 45 balls. He was supported by Tim Seifert. Webster and Andre Russell left in quick succession. Then came another setback as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Seifert and captain Kieron Pollard in the nineteenth over, and added the wicket of Seekkugge Prasanna in the same over. However, Anderson Phillip smashed a six to take the Knight Riders to a win.

Match 2: Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Lucia Kings by three wickets

Brief scores: St Lucia 143/ 9 (Roshon Primus 38, Mark Deyal 35, Akeal Hosein 4/13) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 148/7 in 19.2 ov (Tion Webster 58, Tim Siefert 34, Alzarri Joseph 4/17) by three wickets.

Man of the match: Akeal Hosein.

Barbados Royals outplay St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

The Barbados Royals turned in a fine display in all departments of the game to score a win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their opening fixture of 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Royals won the toss and put the opposition in. Though Andre Fletcher scored a superb 81, the rest of the batsmen just caved in and the next best was Joshua da Silva’s 19. They were held to 149/8 as the match was reduced to 17 overs a side.

In reply Rakheem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers raced to a 64 run partnership to set the platform for a straight forward win. Mayers batted through most of the innings as he made the chase quite easy with his 73 from 46 balls.

The Patriots could not play Evin Lewis who sat out due to injury but the new opening pair of Fletcher and Da Silva gave Patriots a good start with 43/0 in the Power Play. Fletcher had 81 in 55 balls. But others did not contribute much.

For the Barbados Royals Corbin Bosch held five catches in the outfield, a record for Hero CPL and it made him the Man of the Match also. When Barbados chased, their star batsman Mayers was reprieved three times and he made ample use of it with a 73.

Match 3: Barbados Royals beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by seven wickets

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 149/8 in 17 overs (Andre Fletcher 81, Joshua da Silva 19, Jason Holder 2/21, Ramon Simmonds 2/28) lost to Barbados Royals 150/3 in 15.1 (Kyle Mayers 73, Rakheem Cornwall 39, Dwayne Bravo 2/33) by seven wickets.

Man of the match: Corbin Bosch (1/33 and 5 catches)

