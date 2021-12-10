WinZo becomes the principal sponsor for 2 Pro Kabaddi League teams

Gaming platform WinZO is the new principal sponsor for Future Group-owned, Bengal Warriors, and Adani Group’s Gujarat Fortune Giants for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) Season 8.

Vivo PKL, India’s professional Kabaddi league, is the second-most viewed sporting event in the country, second only to the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a viewership of 430 million.

Paavan Nanda, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WinZO said, “We are absolutely delighted to associate with the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League as the principal sponsor for two stellar teams. Just like Kabaddi, WinZO is also home-grown and is building for Bharat. The opportunity struck an instant chord with us. We believe that the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will certainly provide a massive boost to the growth of the sport and players in the country. It’s a matter of great pride for us to play our part in the advancement of Kabaddi in India.”