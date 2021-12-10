Sports

WinZo becomes the principal sponsor for 2 Pro Kabaddi League teams

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

Players and officials of Bengal Warriors celebrate with the trophy after defeating Delhi Dabbang KC during the finals of the seventh edition of Pro-Kabaddi league, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, October 19, 2019 (File photo)   -  PTI

Vivo PKL, India’s professional Kabaddi league, is the second-most viewed sporting event in the country

Gaming platform WinZO is the new principal sponsor for Future Group-owned, Bengal Warriors, and Adani Group’s Gujarat Fortune Giants for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) Season 8.

Vivo PKL, India’s professional Kabaddi league, is the second-most viewed sporting event in the country, second only to the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a viewership of 430 million.

Also read: Narwal smashes all-time Pro Kabaddi League record, sold to ‘UP Yoddha’ for ₹1.65 cr

Paavan Nanda, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WinZO said, “We are absolutely delighted to associate with the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League as the principal sponsor for two stellar teams. Just like Kabaddi, WinZO is also home-grown and is building for Bharat. The opportunity struck an instant chord with us. We believe that the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will certainly provide a massive boost to the growth of the sport and players in the country. It’s a matter of great pride for us to play our part in the advancement of Kabaddi in India.”

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like