With Paralympics silver, Suhas Yathiraj smashes his way to IAS archives

India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

The unseeded Suhas had lost to Mazur, who has won three gold medals in European Championships as well, in the qualifying group A match but the Indian made a tremendous effort in the final to challenge his world No. 1 rival.

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) thus also became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

"I'm quite happy with the performance but I should have finished it off in the second game," said Suhas after winning India's third medal in badminton.

"So I'm a little disappointed that I didn't finish it off because I had a handsome lead in the second game. But congratulations to Lucas. Whoever played better is the winner." In SL4 class, shuttlers have lower limb impairment/severe and they play standing.

Earlier, Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar had won a gold and a bronze respectively in men's singles SL3 category on Saturday.

In SL4 bronze medal play-off, second seed Tarun Dhillon went down 17-21 11-21 to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in 32 minutes to miss out of a medal at the Yoyogi national stadium.

In the gold medal match, Suhas stepped it up on the big stage. He completely dominated the proceedings early on, celebrating each point with a fist pump as the Indian contingent got behind him.

Suhas stood close to the net and created the opportunities in the rallies to move neck-and-neck with Mazur from 5-5 to 8-8. The Indian varied his pace and put pressure on his fancied rival to lead 11-8 at the first break.

Suhas, playing with a smile, controlled the proceedings with Mazur, who looked jaded after the gruelling semifinal against Tarun Dhillon. The French missed the lines, hitting wide and long to allow the Indian lead 18-12. Suhas eventually grabbed five game points and next pushed one at the backline to pocket the first game.

The Indian continued the momentum, leading 3-1 in the second game. However, Mazur dug in and clawed back into the lead at 6-5. Suhas again turned it around to lead 11-8 with Mazur making silly mistakes.

The Indian maintained his lead at 14-11 after resumption but Mazur grabbed nine of the last 11 points to roar back into the contest.

Suhas rode on his flurry of smashes to make a superb start to the decider, leading 3-0. He picked his shots wisely to maintain a 6-3 lead but Mazur again fought his way back to 9-9.

But two errors handed Suhas the lead at the break again.

Mazur soon eked out a three-point lead at 17-13 with his aggressive returns on the Indian's body. Suhas committed a series of errors in the final stage to allow Mazur grab five match points and the Frenchman sealed it when the Indian went to the net.

A computer engineer, Suhas went on to become an IAS officer and has been posted as a district magistrate of Noida since 2020, a role that saw him at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On the court, he has won gold medals at 2017 BWF Turkish Para badminton championship in men's singles and men's doubles. He also won gold in 2016 Asia championships, besides a bronze at 2018 Asian Para Games.

Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed India's first badminton gold at the Paralympics in men's singles SL3 class.

IAS record books

“Congratulations Suhas L Y, IAS, DM G B Nagar (Noida) for winning the silver medal in men’s singles SL4 para-badminton at Tokyo Paralympics. We and the entire nation are proud of you,” the IAS Association, a group of serving and retired central administrative officers, tweeted.

The IAS Association’s tweet also carried the hashtag #Cheer4Suhas, a trending buzzword on social media to rally support for Yathiraj during the showpiece event, along with #Cheer4India.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association, too, chipped in with a congratulatory message for the Karnataka-born UP cadre IAS officer, who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic management in Gautam Buddh Nagar since end of March 2020.

Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat of Union Home Ministry, Sanjeev Gupta also heaped praise on the 2007-batch IAS officer for his achievement.

“Suhas wins hearts. India lose another 63 min cliffhanger. He led in decider too but change of court at 11-10 turned the tables. Stupendous achievement for which nation is proud. Sadly, 2nd seed Tarun too loses Bronze play off. Avani Lekhara couldn't make to the finals in the mixed event,” the senior IAS officer tweeted.

Suhas' IAS and IPS colleagues in Gautam Buddh Nagar too showered praise on his historic performance.

Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan said Suhas has done the fraternity proud, describing him as an “unprecedented” combination of service with sports.

“Every IAS officer tries to excel in public service but Suhas has broken the barrier and excelled in sports also, that too in paralympics. He has proved that mental toughness helps break all barriers and you can reach the top,” the senior IAS officer told PTI.

“Suhas has been the role model for lakhs of Indians, sports persons and more importantly specially-abled people,” Bhooshan said.

