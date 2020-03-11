Workload management during IPL: Focus on injury-prone India players

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Workload management is back in focus ahead of the IPL, in another World Cup year, and the BCCI plans to take extra care of injury-prone players like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.
Skipper Virat Kohli had put in a lot of emphasis on workload management before the IPL last year but most players, who were in contention for a place in the 2019 World Cup squad, ended up playing all games for their respective franchisees.
It has been learnt that the national selectors will sit down during the Irani Cup, which will be held right after the Ranji Trophy final and take a call after checking the workload and medical database of all centrally contracted players.
“We will communicate our concerns to the respective IPL teams on workload management of the players. We are more concerned about players who are coming fresh from injuries — Shikhar, Bhuvneshwar, Hardik, even Ishant (who is not part of limited overs set-up),” a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.
Part of standard practice, India players will be given hand-outs from the national team physio before they join their respective IPL teams, stating the dos and don’ts.
While the 50-over World Cup happened right after the 2019 IPL, the T20 World Cup will take place in October-November but there are a number of bilateral series lined up before the global event.
“Though we will monitor the workload of our players closely but we can’t force things down on the IPL teams after a point. They want their best players to play, so the onus here lies on the player more than anybody else to avoid burn out,” the official added.
Pandya, who was out of action for more than six months having undergone a back surgery, is set to play his first international game on Thursday since September.
Bhuvneshwar too was out of action for long after he had to get his sports hernia operated. He too is in the India ODI squad for the South Africa series.
Dhawan too is back having endured multiple injuries over the past 12 months. There have been question raised over poor handling of Ishant Sharma’s ankle injury which recurred during the Test series in New Zealand.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...