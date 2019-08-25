World Badminton Championship 2019: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win gold

P V Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final here on Sunday.

The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed of the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

Also read: Sindhu must beat the ‘final stumble’ just once, and demons will be gone

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal -- joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China -- to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

Mamata Banerjee congratulates

I am happy to announce that @AITCofficial has launched @DidiKeBolo , a new initiative to reach out to & connect with every citizen of West Bengal. If you have any message for me, call the number 9137091370. You can also reach out to us through the website https://t.co/cXWdQidkE9 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2019

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.

Banerjee said Sindhu’s feat will make every Indian proud.

“Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the #BWFWorldChampionships. You make every Indian proud. Keep winning,” Banerjee tweeted