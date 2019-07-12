World Cup: Team India to leave for home on July 14

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Indian cricket team, which lost in the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup, will head home on Sunday.
The side went down by 18 runs to New Zealand in its last-four stage clash, which lasted two days owing to inclement weather in Manchester. “All players have dispersed. They will assemble in London tomorrow. On 14th everyone is returning together from London. They will arrive in Mumbai,” a BCCI source told PTI.
The World Cup final is scheduled to be held on the same day between hosts England and New Zealand. England knocked out defending champions Australia on Thursday. Earlier, there was speculation that some Indian players will take a break after a gruelling seven weeks on the road during the World Cup.
All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to lay out his future plans upon return amid speculation that he might retire from international cricket.
Also read: Dhoni may quit after World Cup
It is learnt that the 38-year-old will leave for his hometown Ranchi after arriving in Mumbai. The wicketkeeper-batsman had an average World Cup, scoring a 50 in the semifinal loss, which is being considered his last outing in national colours. The former captain, who led India to two world titles (the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup), has been facing severe criticism for his waning finishing skills with the bat.
Skipper Virat Kohli has, however, refrained from making any statement on the senior player’s future. “He hasn’t told us anything,” was Kohli’s response to a query on Dhoni’s future after the loss to New Zealand.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...